England and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier waits on a possible move to Manchester United as the 30-year-old is desperate for a return to the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription needed), external

Meanwhile, United defender Brandon Williams could see his loan switch to Southampton in jeopardy due to the club's financial demands. (talkSPORT), external

And Brazil left-back Alex Telles is being considered by former United manager Jose Mourinho, who is looking to boost his Roma squad this summer. (Daily Star), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column