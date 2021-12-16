Liverpool v Newcastle: Confirmed team news
The big Liverpool team news is that centre-back Virgil van Dijk is not included in the squad, nor is midfielder Fabinho.
Ibrahima Konate comes into replace the Dutch defender, while Diogo Jota is in for Fabinho with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reverting back to a midfield role. Roberto Firmino is on the bench.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has decided to rest top scorer Callum Wilson, who will start on the bench.
That is one of three changes in a more conservative-looking Newcastle team. Ryan Fraser replaces Wilson, with Isaac Hayden in for Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy starting instead of Miguel Almiron.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Murphy, Shelvey, Hayden, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Darlow, Clark, Ritchie, Hendrick, Willock, Almirón, Gayle, Longstaff, Wilson.