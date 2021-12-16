Liverpool v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

The big Liverpool team news is that centre-back Virgil van Dijk is not included in the squad, nor is midfielder Fabinho.

Ibrahima Konate comes into replace the Dutch defender, while Diogo Jota is in for Fabinho with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reverting back to a midfield role. Roberto Firmino is on the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane