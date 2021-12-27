Spurs boss Antonio Conte takes his in-form side to Southampton on Tuesday, wary of "losing identity" if he makes too many changes.

They face the Saints just two days after comprehensively beating Crystal Palace - and Conte accepts the demands the schedule will have on his players.

Despite this, he is determined not to shuffle his pack dramatically.

"It is not easy for any team to play after 48 hours," said Conte. "When you have this type of situation if you have a strong squad it's easier to rotate, give rest and have a fresher team.

"But you can have a fresh team on one hand but on the other you can lose a bit of identity."

Since Conte's appointment, Spurs are unbeaten in six Premier League games and have made the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

"It's good to get three points and to score three goals with your three strikers," added Conte.

"We have a big job to do to keep it going."