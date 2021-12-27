Conte on fixtures, Kane and 'personality to control' games
- Published
Spurs boss Antonio Conte has given his thoughts before the trip to Southampton on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from what he said:
The packed Christmas schedule has attracted criticism and Conte accepts there will need to be some changes to his line-up: "It is not easy for any team to play again after 48 hours. You can make rotation and try to give rest to get a fresher team."
Despite this, Conte wants to keep the team’s style, established through six Premier League games unbeaten under his management: "You can have a fresh team but you can lose a bit of identity. It won’t be an easy decision who plays."
Conte backed Harry Kane to keep scoring after he ended his goalless run in the league to make it two in two for Spurs: "We are talking about a top-class striker and I wasn’t worried when he didn’t score. In every game we have created chances, so to have Harry is a good thing for me and for my team."
The Spurs boss also wants more from his team, despite the positive results recently: "We need to improve the confidence and to take more and more personality to control the game. Sometimes we lose the control and I think a great team - a big team - has to stay in every moment."