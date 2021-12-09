Ranieri on a good attack, frustrating defence & Brentford
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Friday’s Premier League match away to Brentford.
Here are the key lines:
The team and squad is expected to be similar to the previous one against Manchester City. Winger Ken Sema is in contention after returning from injury but other injury absentees are longer term. Francisco Sierralta is closest and has begun training.
The new Covid strain hasn’t caused an issue for Watford so far. “We are staying at home with our families and staying here. We are ok at the moment.”
The head coach is very happy with their forward play but admits he now needs to improve the defence. “We have very good strikers and they are very dangerous. Of course we have to defend better because we have conceded too many goals and as an Italian manager I don't like."
Ranieri is working on how he can achieve this: "It's very frustrating but we have to understand why we concede. I think we are ready to achieve the clean sheet."
The team are prepared for a "tough" match against Brentford. "They are managed very well. They are well organised. We are ready for this battle."