Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: The pick of the stats
Chelsea are now winless in their past eight Premier League games against Manchester United (drawn five, lost three), only having a longer run without a league win against the Red Devils once before (10 games between 1938 and 1950).
United managed just one further attempt after taking the lead against Chelsea, with their total of three shots their lowest in a Premier League game since April 2017 against Manchester City (also three).
In their past two Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge against Burnley and Manchester United, Chelsea have attempted 49 shots, faced just eight themselves and had 100 touches in their opponent’s penalty area – they have, however, failed to win in back-to-back home games in the top flight for only the second time under Thomas Tuchel.