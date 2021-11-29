Arsenal duo make Garth's team of the week

Nuno Tavares: This kid had passed me by, but he's certainly on my radar now. I've always admired full-backs who are not afraid to try and have an impact on the game.

If Tavares wasn't running into the opposition's half with the ball he was trying to put one of his team-mates through on goal. The assist for Bukayo Saka's goal was quite brilliant.

Bukayo Saka: From the moment the game kicked off Saka looked like a player who meant business.

It was only a matter of time before this brilliant young talent exposed Newcastle frailties down their right flank.

