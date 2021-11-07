Arsenal v Watford: Confirmed team news
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes one change following his side's 2-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend.
That sees the absent Thomas Partey replaced by Ainsley Maitland-Niles in midfield.
Nuno Tavares keeps his place at left-back, with Kieran Tierney on the bench.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Watford boss Claudio Ranieri names five changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Southampton last time out.
In come Danny Rose, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ozan Tufan, Kiko Femenia and Emmanuel Dennis for the trip to Emirates Stadium.
Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Rose, Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Tufan, King, Dennis.