Arsenal 1-0 Watford: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaking to BBC Match of the Day on reaching 100 games as manager: "I'm just a baby in management, when I compare myself to someone like [Watford manager] Claudio [Ranieri] for example. I am so honoured to be where I am."

On his side's improvement this season: "It shows the unity, the courage and the development of the team. We have achieved good results in the last two months but there is still a lot to do.

On Watford's complaints that Arsenal should have given the ball back prior to Emile Smith Rowe's goal: "I understand. Claudio mentioned it to me after the game but what can I say? It was never bad intentioned."

On going 10 games unbeaten: "I feel a lot of unity around the club, among the players. I can see the players, the day before a match they are excited to play at the Emirates and the players on the bench are desperate to come in."