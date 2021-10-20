Nuno on rotation, risk and Vitesse
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media before his side's Europa Conference League group game against Vitesse in the Netherlands on Thursday (17:45 BST).
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
The starting players from the weekend's win at Newcastle have all not travelled and will work back at the club's training ground;
Despite this, the Spurs boss says he does not have a two-team approach for each competition and insists he is taking the Europa Conference League seriously;
Asked if he was taking a risk with his selection, Nuno replied: "Decisions in life, all of them have risks. It’s about trying to analyse and see what is better for us in terms of our process during the week and for the future";
He warned Vitesse are a "dynamic, aggressive" team with pace in attack;
He paid tribute to Steve Bruce, who has left his role as Newcastle manager, adding: "I hope he doesn’t retire. He still has a lot to give to the game."