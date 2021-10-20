Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Four defeats in Manchester United's past seven games have brought boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position into scrutiny, and while the club remain convinced they are on the right path, some supporters are concerned with the way the season has gone so far.

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game with Atalanta, the Red Devils are admittedly in a much better position to qualify thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's late winner against Villarreal three weeks ago, but still in need of another win to take a further step towards the knockout stage.

With just one clean sheet in their past 19 games, the decision to bring back Harry Maguire after a calf problem backfired against Leicester as the Reds captain lacked sharpness and United's defending was hesitant.

Will Maguire be given another opportunity to work back towards full fitness ahead of Liverpool on Sunday, or will Eric Bailly or Phil Jones get an opportunity in central defence against the Italian side?

Solskjaer is also set to be asked how to find that elusive balance between midfield and attack, as he tries to incorporate attacking talents like Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes all into the team.