Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Graeme Jones will be in charge of Newcastle following Steve Bruce's departure, and this is a free hit for him because he's not really in the running to take the job permanently.

Callum Wilson is back fit for Newcastle, and you saw the difference he makes to their attack with his early goal against Tottenham.

I'd be more worried about the Magpies at the other end, though, even if Wilfried Zaha is not well enough to play for Palace.

Palace have not quite managed to turn some good performances into wins yet under Patrick Vieira - Monday's draw with Arsenal was another example of that, because they should have won - but they are progressing nicely.

Elena's prediction: It's going to be interesting to see what Newcastle do in the January transfer window but until then they might struggle. 2-1

Haydn's prediction: It might be tight but I'm going with Newcastle. 1-2

