'A manager who will roll his sleeves up'

Charlotte Robson, host of the True Faith Podcast,, external said she was "encouraged" by Eddie Howe's first news conference since he took over as Newcastle head coach.

"Hearing him speak was a breath of fresh air as a Newcastle fan," she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He is not hyperbolic about saying: ‘I will definitely sort us out and get us out of the relegation zone.’ But he does think we can do it, knows it will be a hard job and he’s up for it. I think Newcastle fans are behind him.

“Yes, we were excited about Unai Emery - that is a glittery signing and one where you think: ‘Wow that will be years away.’ As it turns out it probably is years away. But everything Howe is saying is music to our ears as fans.

“If you think about where he was when he started managing Bournemouth, in League Two, we are very much in a relegation battle and could slip into the Championship. We need a manager that is ready to roll up their sleeves and do this hard, probably unpleasant work.”