It is "almost impossible" former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane would take over as manager of Manchester United if the Old Trafford side sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (AS - in Spanish), external

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is, however, willing to replace Solskjaer at United, although the 48-year-old would prefer to wait until the end of the season. (Caught Offside), external

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, 27, is one of the senior United players who feel they are not getting enough direction from Solskjaer and his coaching staff, while Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has been alarmed by the drop in standards at Old Trafford since he left to join Real Madrid in 2009. (Mail), external

