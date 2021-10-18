BBC Sport

Watford 0-5 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Watford have conceded at least once in each of their last 18 Premier League games, since beating Liverpool 3-0 in February 2020. Only twice have they had a longer run without a clean sheet in the competition – 20 games in 1999-00, and 19 games in 2019.

  • Liverpool are the first English top-flight side in history to score three or more goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.

  • Watford boss Claudio Ranieri suffered his biggest ever Premier League defeat, while no manager whose first game with a club in the competition came at home has suffered a bigger margin of defeat (also Alan Smith with Crystal Palace v Liverpool in August 1994, 6-1).