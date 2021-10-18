Team news: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal will assess the players who have been on international duty ahead of Monday's game against Crystal Palace.

Forward Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt with a minor muscle injury, while Granit Xhaka is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

Palace have no reported injury problems.

Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson continue to make good progress with their respective recoveries from serious Achilles injuries.

