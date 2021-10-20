West Ham boss David Moyes says he has "nothing but respect" for Steve Bruce following his departure from Newcastle.

Bruce was regularly criticised during a difficult two-year tenure at St James' Park but Moyes believes he still has a future in management, adding that people don't always understand the implications of their negative comments.

"I am pleased for Steve that he kept Newcastle in the league when people expected him not to," said Moyes, who is just five games short of matching Bruce's tally of 1,000 games in management.

"I've got nothing but respect for him. The level of longevity he's had has been incredible. If he wants to, there'll be clubs out there who want him.

"It's very difficult. I think that people don't understand the implications, sometimes, of hearing people talk about us every day. It's a job, but when you come into it you accept it's part of it.

"If you're always getting talked about and criticised, it's not a nice thing, whether you're a football manager, or a journalist."