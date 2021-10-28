Hasenhuttl on squad depth, players showing up & Broja
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s trip to Watford.
Here are the key lines from the Southampton boss:
Tuesday’s display in defeat at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup was “fantastic” with a heavily rotated team;
The performance of squad players in the shootout defeat is “what you want as a manager, players that are showing up”;
Southampton must focus on what they want to do rather than be too concerned with Watford’s form after their impressive comeback win at Everton last week;
Striker Armando Broja will miss the Watford fixture through injury but midfielder James Ward-Prowse returns.