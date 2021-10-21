Smith on injuries and progress

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Friday's trip to Arsenal.

Here are the key lines:

Defender Matty Cash and striker Keinan Davis have shaken off injuries and return to the squad;

Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey are both back in training after weeks on the sidelines and will be part of the squad, though Smith says there is a need to "build up their fitness";

Villa did not "deserve" to lose against Wolves last weekend. Smith says sometimes a "randomness" in football plays a part and that he was pleased with the display despite his side giving away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2;

He is proud of the "progression" the club has made after passing his third anniversary as manager;

Villa can "take some heart" from recent performances as they get ready to face Arsenal.

Villa have two wins from their last five league games and sit 11th in the Premier League, while Arsenal are eighth and unbeaten in their last five.

