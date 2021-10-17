Everton 0-1 West Ham: Moyes reaction

Everton boss David Moyes, speaking to MOTD: "Good performance, difficult place to come as I know.

"It (the goal from a set piece) was one which we needed because we had been knocking at the door in different ways so we needed that to get over the line.

Should Everton have had a free-kick in build up to West Ham goal? "I had forgotten that part of the build up to the goal. Maybe you can tell me better than I can because I've not seen it again to tell whether it was or wasn't.

"I think overall we deserved it because of the way we played, we played some really good stuff. We had a lot of the ball, maybe just in the final third we could have been a bit cleaner.

"This was a great place for me. I had 11 years in management here and we had great times here, cup finals and Europa League quarter-finals. I have had some great days here, really fond memories of the club but I have got a new club now and a new team which is playing really well."