Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves: The pick of the stats
Aston Villa threw away a two-goal lead and lost a Premier League home game for only the second time, also doing so against Manchester United in November 2012 (also 3-2).
Wolves came from two goals down to win in an away Premier League game for only the second time ever, also doing so against Southampton in January 2020 (also winning 3-2).
Villa’s John McGinn has scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for only the second time in his career (72 PL apps), also doing so v Liverpool in October 2020.