Leeds v Wolves: What does the form show?

Six points from eight games marks Leeds’ worst start to a league campaign since 1988-89 (also six). Having scored 12 goals in their final four games in the Premier League last season (won four), Leeds have netted just seven times in their eight games this term (won one, drawn three, lost four).

Wolves have won four of their last five Premier League games, more than they had in their previous 16 (won three, drawn three, lost 10). Wolves are looking to win four consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since January 1972.