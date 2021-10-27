Newcastle are willing to offer Ajax boss Erik ten Hag a salary of £6m-a-year after tax - totalling a gross wage of just over £11m-a-year - but the Dutchman, 51, is reluctant to leave the Eredivisie club. (Mail), external

The Magpies have also not given up hope of luring back former boss Rafael Benitez, with the Spaniard, 61, now in charge at Everton. (Football Insider), external

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, 48, is prepared to accept the manager's position at Newcastle, but the club's new owners are still mulling over their decision. (Fabrizio Romano, via Chronicle), external

