Robinson vows to 'take St Mirren forward' after signing new deal

Stephen Robinson has stressed his eagerness to build on the success he has achieved at St Mirren after signing a new deal at the club.

The Northern Irishman led the Paisley side to a sixth-place finish - their best since 1985 - in the 2022-23 Premiership season.

The former Motherwell manager's new contract, along with assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll, runs until the summer of 2026.

"Now it's time to keep building and keep taking the football club forward," Robinson said.

"I enjoy what we're doing and will enjoy the challenge of trying to defy the odds next season and get into that top six.

"The club has grown over the period we've been here. We've tried to put structures in place that maybe weren't previously here that can make the club sustainable in the higher reaches of this division."