Newcastle are leading Tottenham in the race to sign Leicester City's £40m-rated attacking midfielder James Maddison. (Sky Sports), external

Tottenham are close to agreeing personal terms with Brentford's goalkeeper David Raya, who has also been targeted by Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano via Goal.com), external

Tottenham transfer target Roger Ibanez, 24, will be leaving Roma, with the Serie A side keen to complete a sale quickly for the Brazil defender. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express), external

