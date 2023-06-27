Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, from relegated Southampton. (Fabrizio Romano), external

The Reds, Manchester United and Newcastle United are poised to launch bids for 24-year-old Victor Osimhen. Napoli's reported rejection of Paris St-Germain's 100m euro (£86m) move for the Nigeria striker could spark an auction among the Premier League clubs. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Mohamed Salah is not heading for the Anfield exit any time soon, despite speculation linking the Liverpool forward with a transfer to Saudi Arabia. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, out-of-contract Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is debating whether to accept a lucrative offer to become the first England international to join the Saudi Pro League. (Mail), external

