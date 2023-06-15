Opening game - did you know?

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest in the opening fixture of the season, with their game set for 12 August.

But did you know?

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine home league games against Nottingham Forest (W5 D4) since a 3-1 defeat in March 1989. One of those nine unbeaten games was a 2-1 win in their first game of the season in 1998-99 – the last campaign in which Forest were relegated from the Premier League.

  • Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 in their most recent league meeting in May. They haven’t won consecutive games against the Gunners since September 1978 under Brian Clough.

  • Arsenal have begun their Premier League campaign with a game in London in 10 of the last 11 seasons, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Newcastle in 2019-20. This is their first opening game on home soil since losing 2-0 to Man City in 2018-19.

  • Nottingham Forest have lost their opening league game in each of the last four seasons – they've never done so in five consecutive campaigns before.

Related Topics