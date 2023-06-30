Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Tricky to pronounce but so much harder to defend against, Dominik Szoboszlai has courted interest for a number of transfer windows.

It is no secret Liverpool needed to strength their midfield this summer - in pursuing the Hungary international, they could add a talented piece to their jigsaw.

Szoboszlai, 22, is another from the Red Bull stables, impressing at Salzburg before heading to Leipzig to further develop his game in January 2021.

Since then, he has played 91 times, scoring 20 goals and assisting 22, and operated largely off the right-hand side of the forward line.

That's obviously Mohamed Salah's position, so Jurgen Klopp may look to deploy him more centrally, where his control of play and tigerish output could dovetail well with fellow new signing Alexis Mac Allister.

He is a fine and reliable passer, comfortably in the top 15 per cent across Europe for all passing metrics.

He is also one of only 14 Bundesliga players to have created at least 100 chances for team-mates since the start of 2021-22, boasting the fifth highest per 90 vminutes average of 2.5 (Opta, external).

Imagine Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo feasting on that supply line.

On top of that, he is a set piece specialist, possessing both the ability to shoot from range and fire a mean dead ball.

Liverpool opted not to pursue Chelsea's Mason Mount - and according to the raw numbers, they could be getting a superior (and younger) asset if they land Szoboszlai.

Now, where's my Hungarian phrasebook?