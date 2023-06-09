Erling Haaland owns the fact he was brought to England to help Manchester City win the Champions League - but is humble enough to accept he has a lot in his game that needs to improve.

On the eve of Saturday's showpiece final with Inter Milan, Haaland told BBC Radio 5 Live, he can "think of everything" that he needs to get better.

"I am still young and can improve a lot," he said. "There are a lot of things I can do as there is a lot to improve.

"But I am in the perfect place, working with the best coach and the best players in the world. Pep is a details freak and all about developing them."

The Norway forward has had a scintillating season, scoring 52 goals in 52 games for City.

His desire though is to win the Champions League and he can recall the moment when he first decided he wanted to lift the trophy.

"I have been dreaming about it as long as I can remember," he said. "It was around 2008, the final when Chelsea played Manchester United. When I saw the celebrations, I thought that I wanted to do that.

"[Yes] I do listen to the theme song in my car. I love this competition - and it's a really nice song!"

Surveying Haaland's career trajectory, Italian football expert James Horncastle said he could see similarities with another Scandinavian hero.

"He has spoken about he looks up to Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]," said Horncastle. "Zlatan is one of one. But Haaland is really developing his charisma - and he's got that personality when you see him."

