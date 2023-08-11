Villa finished seventh last season, but would have been fifth if the season had started when Unai Emery took charge on 1 November - not every team played the same number of games in that period, but Liverpool are still just above Villa on points-per-game - by 0.002 of a point.

Ellen White: I really liked the way Villa played under Unai Emery last season - it wasn't just their results which were impressive when they were flying up the table.

Chris Sutton: Villa's next target is to crack the top six. They have made some good signings like Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans, but the top four is too big a step for them.

Stephen Warnock: I've been out in the United States covering the Summer Series and I was lucky enough to watch Villa train and speak to Emery. When you see what he's about and how he works, it's very impressive. Looking at that, and the form they were in under him last season, I think they might sneak in.

Matt Upson: Emery had an amazing impact but sustaining that form for an entire campaign is very different. Have they got enough quality, in depth, to finish in the top four? I'm not sure about that.

