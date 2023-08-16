Robson on team selection, potential signings & Duk's future
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup trip to face League 1 Stirling Albion on Friday night.
Here are the key lines from the Dons boss:
Robson "won't be resting anybody" and intends to field a full-strength team as the tie is "too important".
Aberdeen have no right to win the game and "need to be at it. The players have been reminded of that already".
On new potential new signings Robson, says the club are "beavering away trying to get things done".
Amid reports a number of clubs in England are monitoring Duk, Robson says: "He is Aberdeen's player, he is a brilliant player, we love him here, he is going to be here."
Jonny Hayes is likely to be in the squad after missing the defeat to Celtic with a knock. Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald still need a bit of time and the game will come too soon for new signing James McGarry.