T﻿ransfer news: Gunners face competition for Luiz

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out for Aston Villa's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, the Gunners have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign 27-year-old goalkeeper David Raya for close to £30m. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Sociedad want to take 26-year-old Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney on loan. (Telegraph - subscription required)

