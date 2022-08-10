The situation with Marko Arnautovic highlighted flaws in Manchester United's transfer policy as a whole, according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

Boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old only for United to end their interest.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It seems a bit scattergun that they are just trying to get someone in.

"He is a name and is a talent, absolutely. I’ve played against him and seen him play and you know he’s got an abundance of ability. But will he come in and influence that changing room and the team in a positive way? You wouldn’t think he is the person to come in and fix all that.

"If Manchester United were interested and put it out there, the feedback they have got from everybody and the fans was not to go near him. That for me is something United have to look at because if they are being influenced, if they have a target in mind and that is someone that the manager has earmarked but then are put off because of the fan noise, that is not United. That’s not how they do their business.

"They usually go out and get the players that they want. I wouldn’t have thought he was the fix. They need a big name to replace Ronaldo if he is to go and someone that can come in the Premier League and set it alight."

