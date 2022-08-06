Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: What Gerrard said

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's not the result we wanted. We conceded two poor goals from set plays. We have to defend situations better.

"Over the 90 minutes we had a lack of quality in the final third.

"We gave ourselves a bigger challenge by going behind. If we had got the equaliser I felt the momentum would have changed. The second goal killed the game. We need to analyse this game and we need a big reaction next week."