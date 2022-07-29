By Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has described Sunday’s Premiership opener at Champions Celtic as "a bit of a baptism of fire" for the new players he has recruited during the Summer.

The Dons took their signing tally to nine with the arrival of Callum Roberts from Notts and Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough this week.

All of the new recruits are expected to be in the squad for the trip to Glasgow, with the exception of Celtic loanee Liam Scales who isn’t eligible to feature against his parent club.

“I suppose you can say it is a bit of a baptism of fire, there is no doubt about that, it doesn’t get much tougher, going to play the league champions on a day where there is big celebration and a party atmosphere but this is why these players have come to Scotland," said Goodwin.

"We have got such a new group of players, players from different parts of Europe and the UK who have never experienced going to Celtic Park before, so they don’t have that fear of past defeats.

"It is a very fresh start for a lot of them... they want to go there and give a good account of themselves."