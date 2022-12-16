Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says more consistency in defensive areas of his team should lead to improved results and performances in the league.

Key players Kye Rowles, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley missed large parts of the early season through injury and all are now fit and available for selection.

Rowles, however, will miss the return to action through suspension after his red card in the final league match against Livingston prior to the break.

"I think getting more consistency in the selection in the defensive unit will make a big difference to us and its one that we hope if we get that we will push on," Neilson said ahead of his side's return to Scottish Premiership action against Kilmarnock.

“At the start of the season we would have hoped to have had Kingsley, Halkett and Rowles as a back three. In 25 matches, we have only had 27 minutes of them playing together so that really hindered us.

"I think once we get them back as a defensive unit it will help us push on.”