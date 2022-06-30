Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is a target for Manchester United, with the Belgium international entering the final year of his contract. (Times - subscription required), external

Manchester United are close to a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona but but the midfielder has told the two clubs he does not want to leave the Nou Camp. (Sport, via Metro), external

Alternatively, De Jong is now open to joining the Old Trafford club and linking up with manager Erik ten Hag again, with the pair having worked together at Ajax. (Guardian), external

The Red Devils are preparing a £40m bid for Ajax's Lisandro Martinez, who also played under Ten Hag last season. (TalkSport), external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will only accept offers over £103m for Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with United, Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Bild via Mail), external

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will have a medical at Nottingham Forest this week to seal a season-long loan deal. (Mail), external

