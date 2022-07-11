Arsenal are in talks with Benfica after submitting a £6.4m offer for their 26-year-old former Spain Under-21 left-back Alex Grimaldo. (Express), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners will compete with Manchester United to sign Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Express), external

Arsenal will battle with Newcastle United for Lyon and Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, but both Premier League sides feel the valuation of 65m euros (£55m) for the 24-year-old is too high. (CBS Sports), external

Finally, Gunners midfielder Lucas Torreira has spoken to Roma boss Jose Mourinho about a switch to the Serie A side. (Mirror), external

