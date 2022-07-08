Pogba teases Juventus return

Paul Pogba has teased his return to Juventus with a short video on Twitter.

He ends the video by looking out of the window and saying "ci vediamo presto" which translates to "see you soon".

It is understood the 29-year-old France midfielder will have a medical at the weekend before completing the move on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired.

