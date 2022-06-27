Manchester United have rejected an attempt from Barcelona to sign centre-back Harry Maguire as part of the deal to bring Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, to Old Trafford. (Sun), external

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected the chance to join David Beckham's Inter Miami and will stay with United. (Star, external)

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag could have just £100m to rebuild the club this summer. (Sun, external)

Full-back Brandon Williams, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City, is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and could be available for £10m this transfer window. (Mail, external)

