Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.

"I think Villa probably would sell if the money was right, and that would give them more money to spend either in this window or the next window.

"He is quite involved at the minute and Everton are in real trouble. I think Ings would be a really good signing for them, but I can totally understand why Villa aren’t considering a loan move. Why would they?

"The only way they are going to sell is if someone pays silly money for him - because that is what clubs do in January. They don’t just go and loan them.

"A lot of clubs want him and this is definitely one to watch."

