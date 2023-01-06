The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has written to the club's board to highlight growing concerns in a number of key areas.

The letter, external listed four main areas, including the medium and long-term strategy for success, manager Antonio Conte's contract situation, recent player recruitment and future investment.

The Supporters' Trust board said these issues have been "exacerbated by a lack of communication" with fans and urged the club to "engage positively with the concerns of Spurs fans and provide open and constructive answers to these questions".