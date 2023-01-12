Newcastle 'favourites' to win the Carabao Cup

Securing a passage to the Carabao Cup final will not be straightforward for Newcastle, but they are now favourites to win the trophy.

That's the view of former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton, who watched Southampton stun Manchester City in their quarter-final at St Mary's Stadium to set up a two-legged semi-final with the Magpies.

Newcastle have already beaten the Premier League's bottom side this season, but he thinks Southampton's performance against City lays down a warning.

"Everyone is thinking Newcastle are going to go through but then we all thought Manchester City would wipe the floor with Southampton," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If they perform like this, Newcastle will be in for two really tough games. It's certainly not a gimme.

"However, Eddie Howe has done such a tremendous job given what he had to take over. He is improving the playing squad. I'd make Newcastle favourites for the trophy. Manchester United? Who's ahead in the Premier League?"

