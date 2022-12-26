Analysis: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

A host of questions will remain about Arsenal's title challenge until they have either won the Premier League for the first time since 2004 or have run out of steam.

One of them has centred around their squad depth and, more specifically since the World Cup, how they will cope without key striker Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus might not have scored in his 11 appearances before the World Cup but his all-round game is integral to Mikel Arteta's young team.

Eddie Nketiah, long seen as a talented player but with who patience has been running thin for some fans, was tasked with stepping up against West Ham.

Handed his first Premier League start of the season, Nketiah led the line superbly. He pressed from the front, caused problems for West Ham with his movement and sealed the 3-1 win with a sharp finish.

Do Arsenal need more attacking reinforcements with Jesus out for a while? Maybe not on this evidence.