Bournemouth have signed Ghana international Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old striker has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal, with BBC Radio Bristol reporting the fee is believed to be more than £10m.

He scored 21 goals and made 22 assists during his time at Bristol City.

Cherries chief executive Neill Blake said: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while.

"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."

Semenyo is a man in form, with four in five matches for the Robins, including the equaliser against Blackburn Rovers last time out.

He is O'Neil's third signing of the January window, after Dango Ouattara and Darren Randolph, and will be in line to make his debut against Brighton next Saturday.