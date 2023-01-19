The length of Mykhailo Mudryk's eight-and-a-half-year deal at Chelsea has raised eyebrows - and West Ham striker Michail Antonio says it is "a risk" for both parties.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast he hosts with Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, Antonio says that, even for a 22-year-old, it is inordinately long.

"This will take him to the age of 30 and it's a risk for both club and player," he said. "If he doesn't do well, then they will have to pay him for eight and a half years. He can put his feet up!

"On the other side, let's say he does unbelievably well and Real Madrid or Barcelona come in for him. If someone else wants him, there's no way he's getting out of Chelsea if they refuse to let him go."

Wilson agreed, saying it is "a tricky one" to weigh up.

"I like to sign for smaller stages and see how things go," he said. "It's a key time in a player's career and you want to keep developing.

"It's a really long time to be dedicated to one club. Managers could change and he's almost getting a testimonial with that length.

"On the other hand, if he gets a serious injury, he's stable. It's a tricky one."

