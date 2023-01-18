Kilmarnock 2-3 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes: "We set off the way we wanted, imposed ourselves physically, played a high tempo and got balls in the box.

"But Rangers were good from 20-25 minutes to the end of the first half - they were enjoying the game too much and it was difficult to contain them.

"The game changes really on the second card for Danny and from there it was an uphill task.

"I can see why it's a second yellow, having seen it again. At the time, I thought it was harsh."