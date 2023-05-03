Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal answered all the questions about their character following a recent mini-slump as they tore into Chelsea from the kick-off, backed by fervent supporters who have not given up despite Manchester City's relentless surge back to the top.

The Gunners have been unfairly tagged as "chokers" by some following a recent run in which they lost two-goal leads at Liverpool and West Ham United, drew at home to struggling Southampton and were simply overwhelmed 4-1 at Manchester City.

This was the Arsenal who have made an outstanding contribution to this season, made the title race a serious contest and provided a feast of attractive attacking football along the way.

Mikel Arteta's side were assisted by a truly appalling first-half display by Chelsea, but the hosts were nevertheless quicker, showed more intensity and ran their London rivals ragged with the quality of their play.

Arsenal looked full of self-belief, but they will be a little disappointed that they did not add to their tally after the break and also allowed Chelsea to give themselves the faintest glimmer of hope with a goal.

There will also be concern over an injury to defender Gabriel, who struggled on after taking a knock when Noni Madueke scored Chelsea's consolation but eventually had to go off.

In all other respects, however, it was a highly satisfactory night for Arteta and his players.