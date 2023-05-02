Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Roberto Firmino is back in training but not ready for the game and Klopp said "pretty much the same for Naby [Keita]".

Diogo Jota is a doubt to face Fulham and has not trained since scoring the winner against Tottenham on Sunday.

He said the situation with the match officials against Tottenham on Sunday "shouldn't have happened at all" and it was "out of emotion and out of anger".

On referee Paul Tierney's comments which upset him, Klopp added: "He said to me: 'For me it's red but because of him [fourth official], it's yellow.'"

Klopp has regrets and said: "We won 4-3 in a spectacular manner and the only headlines were what I created."

On Sunday's victory and Liverpool's winning run, Klopp said: "The last game showed everything. We are capable of doing really good stuff."

He said Luis Diaz still can't play 90 minutes but "when he was on the pitch he was strong".

On Fulham, Klopp said: "We are aware of how good they are and we have to make sure they cannot be at their best."

