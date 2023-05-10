Transfer gossip: Big clubs to compete for West Ham's Rice

Gossip Graphic

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder's performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun)

Fulham manager Marco Silva has a £6m release clause in his contract with West Ham considering an approach for the 45-year-old Portuguese should they decide to sack Scot David Moyes at the end of the season. (Mail)

West Ham are interested in Coventry City's 24-year-old Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres. (Mirror)

