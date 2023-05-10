Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder's performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun, external)

Fulham manager Marco Silva has a £6m release clause in his contract with West Ham considering an approach for the 45-year-old Portuguese should they decide to sack Scot David Moyes at the end of the season. (Mail, external)

West Ham are interested in Coventry City's 24-year-old Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres. (Mirror, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column